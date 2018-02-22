The Centre will be divided broadly into three parts. Around the main building, you can weave your way through a Sound Garden that comes with eleven installations. Made entirely from natural materials, the installations create different sounds and music. There’s the Humming Stone, that creates music when you stick your head in it and hum. There are also xylophones and railings where you can invoke the inner Beethoven in you.

Inside, the museum structure features eight galleries that focus on different themes. Story-boards and instruments will showcase the different aspects of Indian music – from the origins of the classical form to contemporary indie rock. You can also try your hand at making music with interactive mini studios and mixing consoles.

The museum houses a Learning Centre, that is already open for business. Right now, they only offer classes for children. But they intend to include tutorials {and even a diploma} for adults once the museum is completely open.