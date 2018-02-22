Bangalore! This will sound like music to your ears. The Indian Music Experience Trust is opening a music museum, right here in the city, during the latter half of the year. Tune in for music installations, experiential activities, and classes. Plus, a cafe and sound garden that opens on July 29!
Bangalore Has A Museum Where You Can Learn And Explore Indian Music
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Shortcut
Hit The Right Note
The Indian Music Experience Trust, that’s made up of music lovers from across the city, along with the Brigade Group, is all set to inaugurate the Centre For Indian Music Experience. The one-of-a-kind museum {in JP Nagar} has been conceptualised by musicians and experts like Manasi Prasad, a Carnatic vocalist who is also heading the project, and Dr Pappu Venugopala Rao, a renowned musicologist.
Modelled around the Museum of Pop Culture {also known as the Experience Music Project} in Seattle, Bangalore’s very own version will look to combine education with entertainment. So, you can look forward to plenty of interactive experiences. This will also be one of the rare museums where you will be encouraged to touch and feel things instead of just viewing it studiously from a distance.
Strike A Chord
The Centre will be divided broadly into three parts. Around the main building, you can weave your way through a Sound Garden that comes with eleven installations. Made entirely from natural materials, the installations create different sounds and music. There’s the Humming Stone, that creates music when you stick your head in it and hum. There are also xylophones and railings where you can invoke the inner Beethoven in you.
Inside, the museum structure features eight galleries that focus on different themes. Story-boards and instruments will showcase the different aspects of Indian music – from the origins of the classical form to contemporary indie rock. You can also try your hand at making music with interactive mini studios and mixing consoles.
The museum houses a Learning Centre, that is already open for business. Right now, they only offer classes for children. But they intend to include tutorials {and even a diploma} for adults once the museum is completely open.
Sound Check
Adding to the atmosphere, the space will also have a sound garden and cafe that is now open. An open area right outside the museum, there are 10 musical sculptures dotting the garden, and has been created in collaboration with SVARAM Musical Instruments. We’re loving the xylophone and metallophone tables! Read more about that here.
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Comments (0)