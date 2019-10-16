Lions, Tigers, Birds And Reptiles: Here's Why You Should Visit The Mysore Zoo

Heading to Mysore for a quick getaway? Then you have to check out Mysore Zoo with your family, squad or even bae (romantic date, maybe?). Located at about 142 kilometers from the city, you can drive down to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysore Zoo and make it a road trip. The Zoo has a history of about 125 years, spread over an area of 78 acres and continues to shelter more than 168 species from all over the world. As you walk through the entrance, chances are that you might be reminded of the movie - We Bought A Zoo! You can either choose to walk around the zoo or just hop on the seven-seater battery-operated boogie for INR 2,000.

The zoo is open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM on all days (except Tuesdays), the best time to visit is around 11 AM. The tickets are priced at INR 80 for adults, INR 40 for children on weekdays and INR 100 for adults and INR 50 for kids on govt. holidays and weekends. Spot the cutest giraffes, rhinos, monkeys, baby elephants with their mamas and a huge variety of birds. Our personal favourite is the white tiger in its element and all the visitors marvelling its beauty. If you like reptiles, you are in for a treat. There’s King Cobra, Indian Cobra, Crocodiles, Iguana and wild lizards. There are free water taps and toilets along the route that one could make use of. If you get hungry, there is a food court inside the zoo. Mysore Zoo also has an adoption scheme for their animals. You can sponsor an animal for a period of time. It’s not as expensive as you might think.