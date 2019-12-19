There's A New Jayanagar Shopping Complex And This One Has Parking Too

All of you remember the iconic Jayanagar 4th Block BDA Complex that housed over a hundred stores selling clothing, footwear accessories, stationery, fresh produce, fish, and flowers right? We're guessing you also know that the old structure is in the process of being demolished. While we'll miss the experience of chaos while weaving through the street style market (and hoping our mother won't leave us), the good news is that they've moved the stores to a shiny new building right opposite the bus stand. Welcoming you to the "Jayanagar New Shopping Complex" the stores (and rates hopefully) are still the same and are spread across two floors of the house building. And this one has parking. They've retained a lot of the old structure as well and have connected the buildings, so favourites like Nagasri Book House and the bakeries with domes of fresh butter are still where they were. That being said, we'll have you know that not all stores have relocated currently so it's not quite bustling yet.

