Newly Launched Bangalore Street Club For Food, Drinks & Much More!

Bangalore has a brand new destination for all things fun and food. The newly launched Bangalore Street Club (BSC) is an inclusive community space for food, drinks, work, fun, performances and much more. With the motto ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’. Bangalore Street Club is a collaborative space that brings together food concepts, drink experts, budding artists, entrepreneurs and innovative concepts under one roof. A bar for the ones seeking some fun, a soon to be launched speciality coffee bar for ones wanting a good cuppa. Multiple food options for those seeking a quick affordable lunch or an evening meal, a working area for the productive ones, a corner or a nook to hang out or have deep discussions. The Bangalore Street club has something to offer for everyone. The food at The Bangalore Street Club is a celebration of Indian and Indian-inspired cuisines. Each pop up has been chosen to encourage local and regional flavours, both unknown and well-known, to showcase itself. From quintessential street food classics like Menasinakai Bajji Chaat and Irani Salli Kheema Pav to brilliantly spiced biryanis, the menu here has a range of delicacies from across the country.