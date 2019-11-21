Give Back To The Community Through These NGOs

There’s no getting around the fact that Bangalore has a pretty stinking garbage problem, which is closely linked to the lack of recognition of the work of waste-pickers. Hasirudala is one of the organisations that tackles this head-on, by aiming to improve living conditions for the city’s unorganised workers (waste pickers) as well as provide waste management, recycling, and training services to the city at large. They invite volunteers who would like to help set up Hasirudala-enabled waste-management solutions in homes or workplaces, or support their Dry-Waste Collection Centres. They also invite donations.