Octopus Takoyaki & Activated Charcoal Pancakes For The Sunday Breakfast Menu!

Experience gourmet and oh so classy breakfast options in the newly launched Sunday breakfast menu at 1Q1. This kitchen and bar at Queens road have been a popular hang out for the uber Bangaloreans for quite some time now. Adding another feather to the cap, they've unveiled a super scrumptious breakfast menu which shall be served every Sunday 9 am to 4 pm. We had the pleasure of sampling the fare and we are mighty impressed by the spread and the burst of flavours in every dish. Amongst other things, the Avocado smoothie with oats is a good way to start the meal. If you love Vietnamese cuisine then do try the 'Pho' here. It's packed with the right flavours and has non-vegetarian options too. The Vietnamese chicken sandwich is another good dish to try. For those seeking exotic, 'Octopus Takoyaki' and 'Son in Law eggs' are 'must have'. The regular English breakfast varieties like the waffles and pancakes are passe' coz there are 'Activated Charcoal Pancakes' to be had here. For savoury lovers, we would like to recommend 'Bacon waffles'. As if these many options weren't enough, the menu offers a few healthy food options with quinoa and oats too. And the perfect start of Sunday with a couple of breakfast Cocktails to complement your meal and set the mood right. So book your table for the coming Sunday here and thank us later 😉