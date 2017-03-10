From food and drinks to shopping, Indiranagar does have plenty of reasons for you to head there. And, now, we give you another one. Encouraging the trend of pet-friendly workplaces, many office spaces, small businesses, and the odd restaurant here believe in bringing their pets to work. And some have even gone beyond just policy, and have adopted these little guys and girls, who now lord over the premises #likeaboss. And, our list includes spaces from a co-working spot to a cafe and even a lingerie brand’s office! Introducing you to the little heroes and heroines of Indiranagar. Make sure you go meet them all!
Meet The Pets Of Indiranagar Workspaces And Eateries, And Their Humans Too
Pablo, BHive Workspace
Heading to co-working spot BHive Workspace’s Indiranagar office? Don’t be surprised if you’re greeted by Pablo’s eagerly wagging tail as he follows you to the door. Named after the Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar {but called Babloo by the housekeeping and security staff here}, the playful nine-month old doggie is a German Shepherd-Labrador mix apparently. The LBB crew works out of BHive too and we’d say Pablo is as desi as us. Ask the community manager, Nikhil {who adopted Pablo when he was a teeny-tiny puppy}, and he’ll tell you of the struggles he faced to keep the pup here, from initial apprehensions of people who worked at the space to the recent incident of Pablo being lost for 24 hours! We are happy to report that he just went out for a bit of fun, and was back home much to everyone’s joy. The energetic puppy is always up for pats and tickles, and will shower you with a lick or wag in return.
Where: B, 25, 12th A Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar
Contact: 080 88822364
Timings: Open 24 hours
Laila, The Bold Creative
When Vanshaj Kapur, founder of The Bold Creative {an Indiranagar-based creative agency}, decided to adopt Laila, a young street dog, he only meant to keep her till he could find someone to take her in. However, to cut the long story short, he ended up keeping her. Growing up, she proved to be quite an ‘expensive’ dog, considering how she had a particular affinity for playing with Mac chargers! You’ll often find her cuddled up on a comfy blanket in the porch {sleeping like she’s dead, Vanshaj adds} or chilling with the TBC team. Or, even sauntering about like she owns the place {provided she doesn’t scratch the furniture, of course}. Very much an independent dog, Laila doesn’t need to be taken for walks and takes care of herself.
Where: 5-6, 1st Cross Rd, Indira Nagar III Stage, Binnamangala
Contact: 080 41480444
Timings: 9am – 5pm {closed on Saturdays and Sundays}
Hugo & Ginger, Chumbak
When you’re done shopping at Chumbak’s store, try asking for a peep into their office, and say hi to their in-house Labrador, Hugo. Hopping from one AC room to the other and catching a nap session in each one, he enjoys all the petting and pampering {and the snacks, of course}. Got a pet dog yourself? Make sure to take him/her along {did we mention their store is pet-friendly?} and you might even get him/her to be pals with Hugo. But, be prepared for all the jumping and running about that is bound to ensue. Oh, and, you might even get to meet Ginger, the super-cute in-house kitty {described as a “naughty little speck of orange”} who comes in once a week, and spends time snoozing in a cosy corner. Or wandering about with those curious eyes {easily giving all the puppy faces a run for their money!}, looking out for the next surface to scratch or just hanging around with the employees. Wondering how the two pets get along? Splendidly, the folks at Chumbak say.
Where: 520, Chinmaya Mission Hospital Rd, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, H Colony, Indiranagar
Contact: 080 69001520
Timings: 10am – 9pm
Master Shifu, Belong
Belong, the city-based talent sourcing startup, prides itself on being a pet-friendly workplace. So, while they don’t have an actual in-house pet, Master Shifu {the pet shih tzu of Roopal Vegad, who is part of their sales team} pretty much makes up for it. Coming in to the office with Roopal, his daily routine mostly involves a lot of running around {spreading a lot of cheer and cuteness, we bet} and hanging out with his ‘buddies’ from the team. The funniest part? Shifu hates being picked up but people just don’t stop trying to cuddle him! If it weren’t for his joyful presence, many of those tension-filled sales and marketing meetings would have been unbearable, the folks here will tell you. Offering quite a bit of flexibility for pet parents, there are other employees who bring in their pups, adding to the fun.
Rosie, Infinitea
This charming tea room {the Indiranagar outlet} gets its fair share of kitty cuteness, thanks to Rosie or Suzie {she answers to both!}, their cat. Gifted to them by the folks at the Cunningham Road Infinitea store, the kitty is taken care of by Ziauddin {the store manager} and the staff here. She loves lounging about the place or enjoying a nice, long nap in ‘her spot’ outside the store. And, mind you, no amount of stroking or coaxing will get her up, unless she wants to. This friendly kitty {no unexpected scratches and nips, they tell us} loves to be stroked and tickled under her chin, and readily plays around with customers. Ask us. We can be often found sipping tea and hanging out with Rosie here. Newsflash: Rosie is also a new mommy.
Where: 6,ESI Hospital Road HAL 2nd Stage, 100 feet road, Indiranagar, Doopanahalli
Contact: 080 41265258
Timings: 11am – 11pm
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Doctor, Yogi-sthaan
Any regular at Yogi-sthaan {a cafe, yoga studio and organic store} will tell you how Doctor is one of the major reasons for you to visit the place. And, who’s Doctor, you wonder? The 10-year-old Labrador Retriever is named after Valentino Rossi {who goes by the nickname, The Doctor}, but that’s not all. Once you’re seated here, he’ll come around and let you pet or play with him. And, if he senses you aren’t the playful kind, he will just be his sweet, silent self and let you have your space. In fact, there are customers who come just to meet him, Ajitsingh Tapasvi {who runs the place} adds. Just as playful as he can be thoughtful, Doctor is well-trained and loves having people {or even pets} around. Oh, and no friendly feeding here, we must tell you; he has his own diet.
Where: 89, 11th Cross Road, 60 Feet Road, Stage 1, Indiranagar, Near BDA Complex
Contact: 080 40914888
Timings: 8am – 9.30pm
Know of other cuties and their workspaces and humans in Indiranagar? Let us know in comments.
Featured image of Maggie with Buttercups team
- Price for two: ₹ 700
