Meet The Pets Of Indiranagar Workspaces And Eateries, And Their Humans Too

When you’re done shopping at Chumbak’s store, try asking for a peep into their office, and say hi to their in-house Labrador, Hugo. Hopping from one AC room to the other and catching a nap session in each one, he enjoys all the petting and pampering {and the snacks, of course}. Got a pet dog yourself? Make sure to take him/her along {did we mention their store is pet-friendly?} and you might even get him/her to be pals with Hugo. But, be prepared for all the jumping and running about that is bound to ensue. Oh, and, you might even get to meet Ginger, the super-cute in-house kitty {described as a “naughty little speck of orange”} who comes in once a week, and spends time snoozing in a cosy corner. Or wandering about with those curious eyes {easily giving all the puppy faces a run for their money!}, looking out for the next surface to scratch or just hanging around with the employees. Wondering how the two pets get along? Splendidly, the folks at Chumbak say.

Where: 520, Chinmaya Mission Hospital Rd, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, H Colony, Indiranagar

Contact: 080 69001520

Timings: 10am – 9pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.