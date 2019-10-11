Ten Stunning Places To Check Out Under Three Hours Away From The City

Savandurga hill in the Ramanagara district is a great place for a short hike. It’s only an hour or so away, and you’ll get to see great views of the landscape below as well as the ruins of the fortress built by Kempe Gowda (no, not the airport guys!). Savandurga is a rocky hill with little tree cover, so go prepared with sunblock, hats and plenty of water and snacks.

Driving time: 1 hour (approx) Find it on the map here.