Onesta’s pizzas and bite-sized desserts make their way to Indiranagar with an all-new outlet.
Pizzas, Desserts & More: Onesta Opens in Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
Pizzas and more
Food lovers in the bustling Indiranagar can get set for a pizza party! Taking their delicious goodies to that part of town, Onesta has just opened its second outlet {on CMH Road}. Being fans of their pizzas and desserts {going by our review here}, we are just as excited! The cafe, with a cosy ambience matching that of the Koramangala outlet, offers a selection of short eats, lasagnas, pizzas, desserts and beverages.
Small helpings
The cheesy Prawn Pesto Pizza and the Cherry Tomato Pizza here come highly recommended. And, if you’re up for a sweet adventure, give their Chocolate and Banana Pizza a try. We love that they come in small portions {just six-inch}, so that you can load up on other things too! From Caramel Walnut Tart to Black Forest Pudding, their desserts are equally tempting. We suggest you go for their Honest Menu which lets you tuck into unlimited pizzas and desserts along with a beverage of your choice.
Other Outlets
Other Outlets
Comments (0)