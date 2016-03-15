The cheesy Prawn Pesto Pizza and the Cherry Tomato Pizza here come highly recommended. And, if you’re up for a sweet adventure, give their Chocolate and Banana Pizza a try. We love that they come in small portions {just six-inch}, so that you can load up on other things too! From Caramel Walnut Tart to Black Forest Pudding, their desserts are equally tempting. We suggest you go for their Honest Menu which lets you tuck into unlimited pizzas and desserts along with a beverage of your choice.