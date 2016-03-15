Pizzas, Desserts & More: Onesta Opens in Indiranagar

Cafes

Onesta

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

501, CMH Road, 1st stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

View 5 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Onesta’s pizzas and bite-sized desserts make their way to Indiranagar with an all-new outlet.

Pizzas and more

Food lovers in the bustling Indiranagar can get set for a pizza party! Taking their delicious goodies to that part of town, Onesta has just opened its second outlet {on CMH Road}. Being fans of their pizzas and desserts {going by our review here}, we are just as excited! The cafe, with a cosy ambience matching that of the Koramangala outlet, offers a selection of short eats, lasagnas, pizzas, desserts and beverages.

Small helpings 

The cheesy Prawn Pesto Pizza and the Cherry Tomato Pizza here come highly recommended. And, if you’re up for a sweet adventure, give their Chocolate and Banana Pizza a try. We love that they come in small portions {just six-inch}, so that you can load up on other things too! From Caramel Walnut Tart to Black Forest Pudding, their desserts are equally tempting. We suggest you go for their Honest Menu which lets you tuck into unlimited pizzas and desserts along with a beverage of your choice.

Other Outlets

Onesta

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2

562, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Onesta

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

M-7/414, 4th Floor, 7th Main Road, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

Onesta

HSR, Bengaluru

2318, 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR, Bengaluru

Onesta

RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru
4.1

Shashi Arcade, 2nd Floor, 215, New BEL Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru

Onesta

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Virginia Mall, 4th Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

