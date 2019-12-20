Maki, Nigiri, And Even Sashimi: Sushi Lovers, Put This Cloud Kitchen On Your Speed Dial Right Now!

Craving sushi, but really can't get out of work and head to your usual sushi haunt? All you need to do is hit up Sushimen either on WhatsApp or sliding into their DM on Instagram. The cloud kitchen has a sushi menu that ranges from your good old Tuna Maki to the Unagi Nigiri. And the best part? It's nothing like those store brought sushi. These are made-to-order sushi, using ingredients that are on par with your top sushi restaurants in town. Or maybe even better. At least that's what we felt when we ordered the California Roll (Crabstick and Avocado+Cream Cheese), Philadelphia Roll, and the Salmon Nigiri.

They come in neat little boxes that hold the sushi in place even while it's being delivered to you. Chopsticks, soy sauce in cute jars, and pickled ginger and wasabi complete your sushi order. If you're thinking of making a meal out of sushi, they have a lunch box menu that comes with assorted sushi and a meal menu that comes with portions of sushi, edamame, and kombucha. The Salmon Meal is what we are ordering for our next lunch. It comes with Salmon Maki, Sashimi, Salmon Nigiri, Edamame, and Kombucha.



The price range is between INR 250 and INR 950, and the higher price range is for the meals and combos. Of course, if you are willing to shell out INR 3,200, you can treat yourself to a Sushi Lovers Platter that has all the best sushi that Sushimen has to offer. Plus two portions of edamame.

