Attend This Palette Knife Painting Workshop

Palette knife painting workshop

₹ 1600 upwards

Fri | 20 Dec, 2019

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

The Living Walls

Address: 4th Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, 2nd Stage, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Learn the Palette knife painting art and make an Impressive artwork. You will learn step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes & techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, you will carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by yourself. Anyone over the age of 10 is welcome, and all art materials would be provided by the host for usage during the workshop.

Make a note

No previous experience in art/craft is required. Prior Registration is necessary. The image shown here is for reference purpose only, actual artwork/ craft may differ in colours, sizes, shapes, and designs.

Price

₹1600 upwards
