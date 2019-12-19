Bring Home This Paper Quiller's Cool Merch That Includes Wall Frames, Greeting Cards And Jewellery

Paper quilling is all that matters to Jenny Borelly's brand Paperazi who's been doing a whole lot of merch using the technique for over the last three years. A regular at flea markets, we spotted her wall frames and that's when we knew we found something awesome. Because we were staring at these cool wall frames that had designs of animals, iconic architectures (think Eiffel Tower and the Toronto Skyline), and a whole lot of pop culture-inspired ones -- The Hulk, Batman, and Captain America. The pop-culture ones are made using paper cut technique and if paper quilling has you excited, this one will leave you gaping with awe.



Before we go on about writing another paragraph about the wonderful wall frames, let's focus on the other range. For gifting or to bring that extra quirk to your coffee tables there are colourful greeting cards and flower arrangements to choose from. You'll love the twirling and curling and how intricately detailed these are. Enough to make you want to start paper quilling yourself right away!