Kawaii, Cute And Quirky: Japan-Style Stores In Bangalore We're Spending All Our Money On

Okay we’ll admit that this one is not like the others, being not budget friendly at all, but Muji is definitely stationery goals! Unlike the others here, their aesthetic is as minimalist as it gets, especially since they consider themselves a non-brand. With everything from cutlery, to basic and slow fashion it’s all unbranded and in shades of beige and grey (with a few other earthy colours). So if you’re looking for anything that’s simple, sturdy, and useful (and you have more than a little money), check them out.

