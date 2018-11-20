East Asian lifestyle brands sure know their way around designing, producing and selling super practical, super cute, and super fun products. Bangalore’s seeing a mushrooming of these stores that stock and sell everything from stationery to makeup. Here’s a list of the places that have that and so much more (for so little!) to tickle you pink!
Kawaii, Cute And Quirky: Japan-Style Stores In Bangalore We're Spending All Our Money On
East Asian lifestyle brands sure know their way around designing, producing and selling super practical, super cute, and super fun products. Bangalore’s seeing a mushrooming of these stores that stock and sell everything from stationery to makeup. Here’s a list of the places that have that and so much more (for so little!) to tickle you pink!
Coko
With a store in Comm Street and GT mall, Coko is a paradise if you’re a child, at heart or otherwise. Plush animal themed backpacks, bags, lunch boxes and books, their products look like they’ve jumped straight out of a Manga, or Anime series. Staying reasonable, they also have accessories like pins, badges, name tags and hair accessories that are cute just because they can be!
Miniso
Affordable and practical, the products from Miniso are known for their durability as they are to their pleasant and cheerful aesthetic. With nothing over INR 899, check them out for their range of cool vanity kits, bags, and skincare options among other things. Their home accessories also are great for those of you who are into compact living. Special mention to their range of shades in all shapes and sizes, for faces of all shapes and sizes!
Uniso
One of the few stores with a wide budget range starting at INR 49 (and goes beyond INR 1000), Uniso focuses on the basics. Apart from the usual offerings of beauty, accessories, and stationery, they’ve an impressive range of kitchen and cooking accessories. Serving purposes that we didn’t know we needed things for while being cute, you’ll actually enjoy being in the kitchen whether you can actually cook or not. While you’re at it, check out their home accessory section too.
Usupso
If you’re really strapped for cash, and still need something with a kawaii aesthetic, Usupso is where you should go. Just as practical but a tad more cutesy, hit them up for home, and beauty accessories(definitely check out their jewellery), and decorative stationery (like washi tape, themed pens and pencils, Pinterest worthy notebooks and the like) if you can’t resist shopping at the end of the month.
Muji
Okay we’ll admit that this one is not like the others, being not budget friendly at all, but Muji is definitely stationery goals! Unlike the others here, their aesthetic is as minimalist as it gets, especially since they consider themselves a non-brand. With everything from cutlery, to basic and slow fashion it’s all unbranded and in shades of beige and grey (with a few other earthy colours). So if you’re looking for anything that’s simple, sturdy, and useful (and you have more than a little money), check them out.
Comments (0)