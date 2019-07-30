Add These Places To Your Itinerary As You Plan A Trip To Hampi

Built during the reign of King Devaraya II, Vitthala Temple dates back to the 18th Century and is a must-visit attraction while in Hampi. This temple is home to the very famous Stone Chariot, which is the most sought after tourist spot (thanks to Incredible India campaigns). The temple is dedicated to Lord Vitthala, an avatar of Lord Vishnu and the stone chariot is dedicated to Garuda, the chariot of Lord Vishnu. While at the temple, don't forget to check out the Maha Mandapa, one of the oldest mandapas in Hampi with intricate carvings of Narshima, Yalli, warriors, and swans. Take a picture at the Stone Chariot (Got to do it for the gram, right?). It is open from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all days of the week and has no entry fee applicable.