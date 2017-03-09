This Studio Will Make Your Little One Super Creative And Give You A Break

Do you believe that there is more for your child outside of the classroom? Well, The Popsicle Studio believes the same. Predominantly an art studio, this is a space for children from 6 months to 12 years to experience all round development through art and craft. And as all things creative should start, this one too begins with kids getting their hands dirty with paint and clay dough. Not just because it’s fun, but rather that it helps little ones go through a process of understanding how the world functions, and how life skills can and in time, will be used to express art.