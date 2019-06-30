Get Fit With This Muay Thai Community That Trains In Parks And Playgrounds

Nithin, a Muay Thai trainer has started the concept of a fitness boot camp called Pot Shotters where he conducts classes out in the open for people to get out of their houses and get their dose of fresh air and sunshine. Muay Thai is a combat sport that uses your limbs (two elbows, knees, fists and shins) and is a popular combat sport from Thailand. With six classes a week from Monday to Friday, he splits it up to focus on different aspects of the art. On Mondays, it’s all about balance and movement, Tuesdays they work on technique, Wednesdays are for attitude training (to push yourself beyond comfort levels) and so on.

With two batches every day between the 6 AM and 8:30 AM, Nithin allows you to attend both classes (if your body and energy levels allow for it). He even works with folks who have injuries. With no fixed studio, the community works out of parks and grounds across HSR Layout, Koramangala and BTM Layout. Ditch the gym and spend early hours of the morning making friends with like-minded people and learning a skill. Nithin only charges INR 2,000 per month, but if you can’t afford his costs -- you might be able to negotiate a lower price with him. In case you’re curious and want to try out a session before you commit, sign up for a trial class.