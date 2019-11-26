A Pitstop For AllPunjabi Food Lovers In Harlur!

Punjabi Nukkad located at Harlur is the place in Bangalore for a typical Punjabi pitstop for all the Punjabi food lovers. Sprawled in a very typical Punjabi Dhaba theme this place has its crazy vibes. Very simple but yet decorative with good ambience lighting. The restaurant has the best Punjabi dishes that one can relish upon, we visited here for supper and the food was so promising. The chaap and paneer was very well cooked and a must-try over here. When it comes to lassi, this will just sweep you off your feet, the best lassi I have ever tasted till now. Fresh thick and so satisfying. We tried the main course like dal, malai kofta & paneer gravy with butter nan and other few slices of bread and they were so mouth-watering appetizing. Hot Gulab jamun with Shahi tukuda was very promising when it comes to desserts and over we all enjoyed the dinner with awesome Punjabi music.