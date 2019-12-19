Whether it’s for a family outing, date night or to be a rebel college-goer and skip school, cinemas have always been the ideal place to go. And since pretty much taking over the world of films, PVR Cinemas is a Bangalore favourite. While you know of their morning cheap deals, cool IMAX {we recommend the VR Bengaluru one over The Forum one}, comfy Gold Class sofa {there’s lovers’ seats too!} and amazing popcorn, here’s what you may not know!
Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas
Shortcut
Cinema Paradiso
Sure we love ourselves the drama of a Kabali or the excitement of Suicide Squad, but when it comes to films, you can’t deny the pleasure of a director’s cut. But PVR calls it Director’s Rare as these are not mass films that star the who’s who of the film world. The films screened as part of Director’s Rare are alternate content ones, if not niche and independent. Remember National Award-winning film Crossing Bridges or the digitally remastered classic Hindi film Chasme Buddoor? And movies from the Foreign Film category at the Academy Awards that hardly see light of day? Yup, keep your eyes peeled for all those films at PVR.
Keeping It Private
Nothing can get better than the Gold Class, right? Wrong! Enter Gold Class private screenings which allows you to book out the whole space, or gather at least about 15 friends to catch your favourite film. Now you can’t just pick any film, but they have quite a collection of English, Hindi and regional language film in their library so you can chose what to screen for your pals. Throw in some fancy dining options — which also you can customise and have delivered to your sofas, and it’s what we like to think is a real red carpet experience.
Find your nearest PVR Cinemas here.
#LBBTip
If you’re a big movie-goer best to invest in a pair of 3D glasses.
Comments (0)