Director's Rare And Private Screenings: Double Whammy At PVR Cinemas

Nothing can get better than the Gold Class, right? Wrong! Enter Gold Class private screenings which allows you to book out the whole space, or gather at least about 15 friends to catch your favourite film. Now you can’t just pick any film, but they have quite a collection of English, Hindi and regional language film in their library so you can chose what to screen for your pals. Throw in some fancy dining options — which also you can customise and have delivered to your sofas, and it’s what we like to think is a real red carpet experience.

Find your nearest PVR Cinemas here.