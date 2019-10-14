River Safaris To Marsh Crocodiles: Head Off To The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary This Weekend

Ranganathittu, a peaceful and unspoiled spot on the banks of River Cauvery is the largest bird sanctuary in Karnataka. Home to migratory birds, it is a popular nesting place for these avian creatures and a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and shutterbugs. The travel time from Bangalore is about 2.5 hours, even if you do take a short break en route. Plan your day trip such that you leave early to avoid any traffic hiccups while exiting Bangalore.

On the way, we stopped at Kamat restaurant on the Bangalore-Mysore highway to relish their famous Kadubu (idlis wrapped in plantain leaves and steamed). From there, it’s a great destination for a day trip and an opportunity for nature enthusiasts to see various species of migratory birds like darters, partridge, heron, egret, white ibis, little cormorants, and also marsh crocodiles. The best time to visit the sanctuary is between June and October.

Speaking of the sanctuary, it is set amidst serene surroundings — ponds adorned with lotus, lush green parks, and guided pathways. For a closer look at the crocodiles and migratory birds, take a guided boat tour. You'll spot pelicans, kingfisher, painted storks, black ibis, and crocs sunbathing on the rocks, and maybe even see the 100-year-old croc as well. Though parking is ample here, the weekends tend to get very crowded at the sanctuary due to it being a popular spot for day trips.

Price: Entry fee INR 50 for adults and INR 25 for kids; boat rides: INR 50 for adults and INR 25 for kids