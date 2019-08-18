Bring Your Wedding Pinterest Board To Life With This Wedding Planner

Rings and Roses located in Ulsoor are here to bring your dream wedding to life. Started back in 1998, Rings and Roses was established by Christopher and Rosemary Ratnam. After doing the Mary Rinar Churchman course in Wedding consultancy, Rosemary started Rings and Roses to help brides, grooms and their families be stress-free and enjoy one of the best moments in their life. Having planned over 300 weddings, they take care of everything to make sure D-day is fuss-free. Wedding budget planning to travel and hospitality services, they cater to everything you'd require.

Planning weddings are quite a task with numerous ceremonies, guests lists and sticking to the plan while avoiding any glitches. We are talking about invites, floral arrangements, decor, bridal services (make-up, draping, and Mehendi), catering, photography, wedding cake and entertainment. They also take care of the tiny details and services required for each wedding ceremony. From bright decor with marigolds and rainbow colours for Mehendi to fairy lights and roses for the reception, whatever your dream decor is, they make it happen.

Rosemary also her own wedding gown store called The Bridal Boutique that caters to bridal gowns, cocktail and bridesmaid dresses, and flower girl dresses. So, no matter what your budget is, Rings and Roses will make sure your wedding needs are catered to. You can call them and book an appointment to discuss your wedding further.