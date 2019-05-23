Rolls Lovers! Swing By This Place For Rolls & Chinese Dishes

The name Rolls & Bowls, an attractive name for the fans of rolls. Visited this place on a weekday, and the crowd is pretty good in number. As it's raining in Bangalore nowadays, ordered chicken soup. The chicken in the soup is pretty decent and till the end of it, the chicken pieces along with soup gave good taste along with fried noodles. Tried Mughlai paratha, a unique taste and a signature dish of Rolls & Bowls I must say. Very happy to have that. In each and every bite you can feel the crunchiness on the top layer as it is deep fried & the layers of egg (omelette), onion & bread crumbs stuff in it is perfect and delicious. It's served along with a chutney which I loved to enjoy the taste of it. In the Main course, tried their Chinese dishes. Chicken fried rice & Veg noodles along with chicken Manchurian.