Love Is In The Air: 10 Romantic Getaways Just Under 8 Hours From Bangalore

Do yourselves a favour. Do make sure you cross the river to the Anegundi side and park yourself at one of the several charming riverside cottages (available at super budget prices). Wood fired pizzas, hammocks to laze around and even riverside picnic are romantic options. But our recommendation would be to hire yourself a scooter for the day, hold your partner tight, and go off exploring the monumental ruins of the Vijayanagara kingdom that Hampi is world famous for.

Approximate driving time: 5 hours