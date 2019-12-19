This Furniture Studio In Koramangala Makes Gorgeous Furniture & Home Decor

If you’re looking for some gorgeous home decor and furniture, head to Seven Pillars Design Studio in Koramangala. The loft is owned by architect siblings Garima and Akshay who love to curate pieces. The place offers some unique antique furniture, brass and wooden pieces, sculptures, decorative rugs and carpets, accent lighting and so much more. The space is open to events, showcases and workshops as well. In case you’re looking to get your home or workspace done up, the siblings also provide expert guidance in doing it up. We suggest taking some time out to check out the space just for its beauty!