This Store In HSR Layout Only Uses Sheesham Wood To Make Furniture

Shekhavati in HSR Layout is a furniture store that sells Rajasthani style Sheesham wood furniture. Understanding that the ‘one size fits all’ concept doesn’t work in today’s age and time, the folks here are open to customisation. Get every part of your office and home space done up with furniture from Shekhavati. With cots, bedside tables and chairs for the bedroom, hectar coffee tables and trunk boxes for the living room that also double up as storage space. Dining table sets come with either six or four chairs.

In storage options, you’ll find bookshelves, wall units and shoe racks. In the study space, you’ll find writing tables with a spacious surface and attached drawers for important papers and accessories, or all those odds and ends that you don't know where else to keep. In wardrobes, The furniture here will definitely add a vintage look to your space so whether it’s just one piece or in bulk, they will add character. With costs starting at INR 6,000 -- we think it’s worth investing in products here.