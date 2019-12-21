Shibori Sarong Workshop

In this workshop, you will be making a sarong for yourself in Shibori style under our expert artist's guidance.

About the workshop: Shibori is one of the oldest Indigo dyeing techniques in Japan and India. It is a technique for a variety of ways of embellishing textiles by shaping cloth and securing it before dyeing. The results are endless and can be as simple or as elaborate as you please.

Shibori is a Japanese name for Tie and Dye and is part of the larger family of resist-dyeing techniques that can be found in different forms across many cultures.

Tie-dye is a method of tying or stitching fabric together to prevent the absorption of dye to a particular area, dyeing is the process of applying color on a cloth to produce a design.

The design obtained from the placement of the pleats, stitches, and ties can never be an absolute means of predetermining the final visual result.

All you would need to bring is yourself to this event because all the raw materials will be provided