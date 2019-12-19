Cane Up Your Home With Balcony And Outdoor Furniture From This Shop

Let's face it. There's nothing quite like cane furniture. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing (and reminds you of grandma's home), but it's also durable and flexible. Lucky for us, on our quest for finding pretty cane furniture, we chanced upon a tiny shop called Assam Cane Furniture right in the middle of the bustling Bannerghatta Road.

Head right in and you'll find lanterns and blinds made of rattan. They also create beds, dining and sofa sets, swing chairs and recliners. In case you want to get chairs, racks or garden furniture made as per your choice and design, just speak to Nishi Malakar, the owner of the store. All you'll have to do is hand him (or even WhatsApp him) the concept, picture or a rough sketch of what you have in mind, and he will get it customised for you.

Once you place an order, it will get passed on to the workshop, which is located right at the back of the store. Delivery can take from 7 to 10 days, depending on the product and the level of detail you ask for. We'd suggest you bookmark this!