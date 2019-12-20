Snack On 99 Varieties Of Chaat Made With All Sorts Of Crispies At Sri Sairam’s In Malleswaram

Come evening and there’s a steady stream of customers headed towards Sri Sairam Chats. The owner happily welcomes new customers and those who come here routinely get an enthusiastic shout out. Sairam’s speciality is that it serves 99 varieties of chaat and most of them are the shop’s own creations. If you are confused by the deluge of names {which you will be on your first few visits}, just ask the owner what he would recommend and go for it.

From names like Anarkali, Disco, and Ting Tong, we chose to play safe and chose the Sairam’s Special. Most of these are made with different kinds of chips, fryums and local snacks like the Nippat {a crispy disc like snack that’s made from rice flour and spices}. The Sairam’s Special, for example, featured a generous helping of fryums that were drenched in a sweet and sour sauce. It came sprinkled with sev, peanuts, and also curd. While it was different from everything we’ve eaten, it proved to be a pleasant eat. The sauce had just a hint of sweetness and really tied the dish together. And the fryums had soaked up the sauce and yet maintained its crunch.