On A Budget? Revamp Your Home With Trendy Cane Furniture From This Store

Bachelor pad needs some doing up? Get everything you need from Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture at killer rates. We’ve all been there. Laying out cushions and mattresses on the floors of our 1/2BHK bachelor pads that we share with our mates. It’s exhausting to find cheap furniture and even if you do, everything is sourced from different places and you end up with a motley of things that just don’t look good together. So why not get some good ol’ cane furniture at reasonable prices? Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture stocks up full sofa sets under INR 15,000, chairs, tables, racks, side tables, and stools.

You can score lovely hole-to-hole cane chairs, wicker stools, cane tables with glass tops and matching sofas. The sofa sets are made of bamboo and cane weaving and are upholstered with cushions. Beds can also be made on request to whatever size you need. They’ll also make mattresses according to the size of the bed you want. Beds start at INR 25,000. If you don’t need to redo your place then this place even has those lovely cane swings that you can hang on your balcony. The gorgeous intricate black ones come at just INR 6,000! What better way to snuggle and read a book? They also have cute picnic baskets in all kinds of sizes, flower baskets, and wicker trays and laundry baskets starting at INR 200. So anything you need in cane and wicker, they’ve got it!