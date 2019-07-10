Asia Represent: Sriracha's New Address Brings The Continent To Your Table

Now that you know where to set GPS to (err, Indirangar, 12th Main!), we'll get to the main point - the new and more diverse menu at the latest Sriracha. It's tradition to start with dumplings, so we did. Charcoal Seafood Dumplings dunked in Chili Soy and Roasted Pumpkin & Water Chestnut Dumplings, arrived at the table, as did purple Wild Mushroom ones. Light and fluffy, we could easily put away loads more. The Fresh Turmeric & Red Chili King Prawns are worth ordering if you like seafood, but pick the Pork Belly over the chicken in tamarind and lemon. Vegetarians, you have to order the Pandan Leaf Wrapped Cottage Cheese - all off the Robatayaki grill.

While we thoroughly enjoyed the starters, we were here for the Cambodian piece de resistance and it was quite the sight. Lo and behold the Charcoal Khmer Barbeque. A traditional Cambodian grill that is put into a live charcoal grill, the name of this dish, Phnom Plung translates to Fire Mountain ans that's what it was. You can lick from veggies and cottage cheese to be part of your dish, but for maximum effect, it's chicken or the meats you want to go for. Specifically pork and beef. Once the meat is ready on the "fire mountain", the chef will dish out a broth, throw in more vegetables and your choice of rice or noodles before tossing on the grilled stuff. Then, noisily and without a care in the world eat this wholesome meal. We attempted with chopsticks then aided it with a soup spoon. Don't be ashamed to just pick the bowl up and drink up the soup either!

End with Sumatra Dark Chocolate Mousse. And thank us later.