Meatlovers, You Need To Check Out Shivajinagar's Street Food Scene

We settled on Grand Hamza as the grand finale. Do not go in expecting anything remotely fancy. Grand Hamza is run down and proudly so. We had to ask the staff to change the table cloth, the AC was not working and the fans pointed everywhere except us. We got ourselves a portion of mutton biryani, bheja fry and faham {tandoori chicken}, both half portions. The biryani comes with a brinjal salan and no raita. The biryani is typical of the area — light on the masala, very greasy {in a nice way}, with tender meat pieces. Think, a slightly rustic version of Richies’ biryani. The bheja fry was declared as brilliant and the faham was tender. You order a biryani, you get to wrap up the meal with a sweet. In this case, a nice phirni. Hygiene in general is questionable here, so if you are squeamish about it, you best stay away. Vegetarians too are not going to have much save the sweet offerings at Savera and the veggie samosas. But the experience is something in itself. All of this came to roughly INR 300 a head. If you are a sweets person, you may want to check out Luna Sweets as you continue on the main road up from Iqbal. Carrying your own water would be a smart thing to do.

Where: Shivajinagar

Price: INR 10 upwards

Timings: Street carts and stalls begin business daily, 6pm onwards

