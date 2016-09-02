Designinspo: The Summer House Lets Us In On Their Studio Decor Secrets

We love The Summer House label for its minimal, no-frills, anti-fit and structured outfits, but we love them even more for the way they’ve done up their studio space/work area — it’s really spacious and mostly white, lots of sunlight, large windows and aesthetically-appealing decor to top it all off. Business head Rekha Datla, who is based out of Bangalore {founder and creative director Shivangini Parihar is based out of Bombay} invited us to the studio for a tour and told us how to replicate some of the nifty decor ideas at The Summer House in the best possible manner — on budget, and with plenty of reuse and recycling involved.
Grey Bar Stools
These uber cool, industrial-looking grey bar stools were acquired from this brewery in JP Nagar called Brewsky. Rekha said they did a barter where she exchanged chairs she wasn’t using for these beauties. So if you’re eyeing something somewhere, just strike up a conversation and put your communication skills to their best. Have you ever thought of negotiating a barter with your friend or next-door neighbour, whose furniture you’ve been eyeing? This way you don’t even have to spend money. This is hacking 101. Don’t have convincing skills? Then just follow our lead to the addresses given below.
Where: Central Street, Shivajinagar and Russell Market, MF Norrona Street, Shivajinagar
Price: INR 1,000 upwards
Timings: 11am-8pm
Old Iron Trunks
Rekha has about four-five of these trunks in the store and they all came from her mother. And then they just painted it to make it look like this, and it’s also used as a coffee table. So refurbishing old furniture is always a great idea. You can get similar-looking trunks around town.
Where: Russell Market, MF Noronna Street, Shivajinagar
Price: INR 1,000 upwards
Old-School Stools
These stools were procured from the now-defunct New Government Electric Factory {NGEF}. And guess what, they’re still available there. Since the factory shut down, they’ve been selling their office inventory. So hurry before someone else gets these. Use them in your living room for that arty vibe.
Where: NGEF, M-103, 3rd Main, East of NGEF Layout, Kasturi Nagar
Price: INR 50 per kg {approx} depending on metal
Contact: 080 25422078
Alcohol Bottles As Planters
This shouldn’t be too hard to procure, even if you don’t drink alcohol. Friends, family — accost anyone for old empty bottles, wash them and use them as planters. Plus, so pretty.
Kitchen Rack As Mood Board
This was one of the coolest things we saw. If you have an old kitchen rack, don’t throw it just yet. Instead, add a slick of paint, put it up on your wall and hang your favourite things on it so it reflects your mood or the mood of your space.
Where: Pots and Pans, 10, Chinmaya Mission Hospital Road, Indiranagar 2nd Stage
Price: INR 150-250
Contact: 080 26630728
Timings: 10.30am-9pm
Budget Upholstery
Tired of your sofa looking like that? Getting it changed really isn’t that big a deal when you know of the right places. In prints all too pretty, quirky, fun and elegant, just do a quick makeover every time you’re bored.
Where: Various stores in Okalipuram
Price: INR 200 per metre {approx}
Old Ladder For Various Purposes
An old ladder can just randomly be placed as a pretty home decor item, can be used to hang your dirty linen {give that chair a break for a change} and can also be used as a magazine-holder. Rekha got this bamboo ladder from the shop down the road from The Summer House and painted it herself. We love the black, but you can paint it in your favourite colour.
Where: Road-side bamboo store on 6th Cross, 7th Block, Jayanagar West
Price: INR 600
Toolbox And Drawer As Storage Box
These really rustic compartmental toolboxes and drawers made of iron were again procured from NGEF. The Summer House ladies use it to store cords of thread, visiting cards and other things that might come handy. At home, you can use it to store your jewellery or anything else that could do with open storage.
Where: NGEF, M-103, 3rd Main, East of NGEF Layout, Kasturi Nagar
Price: INR 50 per kg {approx} depending on metal
Contact: 080 25422078
Old Brass Pipe As Holder
This old pipe is used in the store to hang planters. You can use it to hang posters, Polaroid images, and even fairy lights. Plus, really easy to procure.
Where: Any hardware store
Antique Wooden Furniture
While some are really lucky to have classy, timeless furniture handed over to them {most of the old wooden furniture at The Summer House is inherited, passed on to Rekha by her family}, the rest might have to make a slight bit of an effort {which by the way is totally worth the drill}. Ditch the contemporary furniture everyone’s opting for, and go for old-school cool instead. You can try to score similar-looking furniture at Central Street in Shivajinagar.
Where: Central Street, Shivajinagar
Price: INR 1,000 upwards
When: 11am-8pm
