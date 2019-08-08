Taiki: The Pan Asian Place For All In Indiranagar

Taiki is a very small outlet serving pan Asian food on 100ft Road, Indiranagar. However, they serve some lip-smacking food. Must-try dishes - Sambal Scrimp Bao - Fluffy bao filled with spicy sambal scrimp California golden roll - For all the sushi lovers Chicken basil fried rice - Well it is a very simple dish, but it was made with perfection Sichuan Chilli Fish - For all the people who love crispy fish with some fiery sauce Yum Woon Sen - The glass noodles salad with veggies. This was healthy but tasty Bingsu - It is a Korean dessert where ice cream is shaved and served with fruit topping. We had fresh mango on top of it. Date & Chocolate cigar roll with ice cream - No need to describe. Another lovely dessert Overall, they have a good variety of Pan Asian food. There is some scope of improvement in the beverages section I feel, apart from that it is a nice quiet place where you will enjoy your meal for sure!