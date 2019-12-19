Craving Tibetan Food? Get Steaming Thukpa, And Laaphing At This Tiny Koramangala Joint

Tenzin Kitchen in Koramangala is hidden in plain sight. Small and simple with around six to seven seating tables it has a very homely vibe and serves authentic fare, with an abmience to match. The expansive menu comprises of endless varieties of thukpa and thenthuk and will have you coming back for more.

Their butter garlic noodles (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian) are mouth-watering and buttery (needless to say!) and go well with almost any gravy dish on their menu. A special shout out to sweet and sour chicken! For people with an insatiable need for spice, the laaphing (available in vegetarian, chicken, beef and, pork options) is a must try. Moreover, they also have a small section of Bhutanese specials and some varieties of Japanese chicken which are worth a try.

All this and more of the authentic Tibetan can be enjoyed here without burning even a small hole in your pocket, as prices start at INR 70, and don't cost more than INR 180!