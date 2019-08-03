Pot Pies And Chocolate Eclairs: When In Ooty, Eat At The Culinarium

While you are in Ooty and craving for some good old European food, then head to The Culinarium in Wellington. Perched on a bend at the cute little Ketti village, the building overlooks the valley, and you can gaze all you like through the large glass windows. This very European looking eatery has a fireplace in the centre of the tables to keep you warm. Try their cold coffee (sinfully drizzled with chocolate sauce) and a cappuccino to start with. The freshly-baked breads are stellar too. From croissants, mini baguettes and brioche, it’s easy to fill up on just this, and homemade butter.

Chicken And Leek Vol Au Vents (so flaky and nicely stuffed) and Fondue and Pesto Croquettes are highly recommended. The Pot Pies served here are delicious and not to be missed. If you are a non-vegetarian try their Classic Chicken and Mushroom pot pie with béchamel sauce and fish in white wine as well. Vegetarians! Order their Broccoli Quiche, Cheddar Cheese Sandwich and lasagne. For desserts, there is Chocolate Eclairs, Paris-Brest and Mille Feuille for you to choose from. Pop over to Pony Industries’ quaint shop and buy knitting and crochet pins, hooks, eyes, spinning thread, needles, stainless steel safety pins in rainbow colours and other thread craft supplies. There’s even a Sue London boutique on the restaurant floor — the only one in India, with luxe shoes, apparel and accessories on the shelves.