Get Mesmerised By This Beautiful Green Fort, When Travelling To Gokarna

Mirjan Fort is a bonus to your Gokarna trip. Do not miss out on this vast stretch of green-ness that leaves you in awe and looks completely as out of a fairy tale. It is just 25 km ( 30 mins) from Gokarna. And you can rent a car or an auto or even go by bus. Trust me you will love it! To further make it exciting, do explore Yana Caves as well (1 hr from Mirjan). It consists of a small trek and its a beautiful twin rock formation you see up there which has its linkages to Hindu mythology where Vishnu comes to Shiva's rescue from Bhasmasura in the avatar of Mohini (which is why its sooty blackout there).