A Vegetarian Restaurant Themed As a San Francisco Cable Car In Jayanagar!

The San Francisco cable car system is the worlds last manually operated cable car system. And Here the cable car veg restaurant is located in SFO building at Jaya Nagar the complete building has the San Francisco themed restaurants, as the cable car is An icon in San Francisco, this is a complete cable car-themed restaurant, with the beautiful interior, bright colours and lightings. A mini cable car in both the floors with seatings inside the cable car is the main highlight to the ambience, high resting wooden chairs give a grandiose feel. And you can definitely end up with picturesque of groupies and selfies.