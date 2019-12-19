Stay At This Resort In Chikamagalur For Private Pools, Coffee, Pampering And Memories

Ok, let’s face the truth. Everyone deserves and wants some pampering. Tapping into that hedonistic trait we have, The Serai is all about indulgence. From the fact that they only have villas to the dominating swimming pool that welcomes you from the main clubhouse space, you’re in for a real treat. The most basic (as if!) accommodation is the Estate Villa with a relaxing Jacuzzi to unwind in. Step it up a notch in the Estate Villa with pool and waltz straight from your single-storeyed villa to the plantations in your backyard or roll through the glass doors that open onto the private pool. Ideal for a larger group or family, opt for the Estate Terrace which has two floors and a majestic view of the seemingly unending plantations on one side, paddy field on another and the forest on the third. Needless to say, the swimming pool usually is more tempting than the vista!

The crowning glory though is The Residence. Oh! How we could stay here forever. A water-walkway, like a red carpet, leads the way to a chic and modern villa that comes with separate bedrooms, dining spaces and living area. But the aroma of freshly brewed coffee will bring you to reality…only to give you another high though! Meander to their bar, located at the top-most floor of the luxury resort. But no matter what your poison is, it’s really the surrounding that will get you inebriated most. Odyssey is the multi-cuisine restaurant here. Then head on to the Oma Spa and without thinking, ask for the signature therapy – Coffee Cure. There are nature trails, both guided and without, through the Bababudangiri range to give you that thrill. Archery, bird watching, plantation walks and even a coffee bean-to-cup session can be arranged when there.

