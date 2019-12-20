Play 5-A-Side Football At This New Arena In Doddanekkundi

The Yard Arena in Doddanekkundi is for folks living on that side of the town -- Doddanekkundi, Whitefield, Brookfield, and Mahadevapura -- who want to play a game of football. The newly opened football pitch in the area has an astroturf that's perfect for five-a-side game of football. Open almost 24 hours a day (they don't have bookings open between 5 am and 9 am), you can book out the pitch for 3 am as well as 3 pm and have fun while at it. The pitch is open to all sorts of football activities -- an actual game, training, leagues, and tournaments.

The five-a-side pitch can be booked at out INR 1,400 per hour and each slot is for an hour each. If you are going with 10 people, that INR 140 per person. Fair deal if you think about it. The arena has ample parking space, restrooms, and even a mini refreshment corner too. You can bring your snacks too, but remember to not litter the place.

