Ask Jyothi Madinur what drove her to start a cafe purely based on millet foods and she has an instant reply: the need to serve healthy food to people. Her interest in and research on the grainy stuff is what led her to start her own brand, Vaathsalya, which has been selling millet-based foods for the past decade. Inspired by the great response she received, she started Vaathsalya Millet Cafe.

The menu (everything is gluten-free) at this cafe may be limited and the list of items might not make sense to you, but the staff will happily decode the dishes for you. While you wait for the meal (service can be a tad slow), sip on a cup of hot Choco Malt, (chocolate-flavoured ragi malt) or the chilled Aralu Majjige (buttermilk with puffed rice and sprouted fenugreek). The nutritious Thali, comprising a rice dish, jowar rotis and curries (with daily variations), is what you should order here.

Untainted by overpowering flavours or spices, the dishes taste simple and homely, letting the veggies take front stage. Their Puliogare is so delicious, you won't even miss the rice! At the end, we ordered a bowlful of millet payasa, and fell in love at first bite. The cafe clearly believes in keeping it simple with its minimal decor (with wooden tables and chairs) and relaxed ambience. The outdoor seating with bamboo furniture might seem more inviting on breezy days. Either way, we are bowled over by Vaathsalya’s healthy fare and might just enjoy taking a break from junk food every now and then.