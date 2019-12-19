Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Is All Your Heart Would Say Out Loud At This Store In Indiranagar

Located in the bylanes of Indiranagar, you can find a store that reminds of you of your ancestral home. The Haveli is home to some beautiful antique furniture, collectibles, murals, art and period furniture that would make your home look no less than a haveli by itself. The colour-tinted windows and wooden doors took me back to my great grand father's house.

Traditional Indian vintage furniture, Victorian chairs, yesteryear sofas and rocking chairs find a place of their own in this vintage collectible shop. The pastel Victorian painted vases, the antique carved cabinets, bar stands and cupboards are each a piece of art. As you look further, you can find the crystal chandeliers that look like they've graced rooms of royalty for sure.



Find Indian art and artefacts to add your space like Tanjore paintings made way back in the 17th and 18th century too, if furniture isn't something you want to commit to yet. If antiques and collectibles are something you are passionate about, then The Haveli is definitely a store you must check out.