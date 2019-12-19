Want Vintage Luxury In Coonoor? Stay At Neemrana Wallwood Garden

Homely and comfortable, Neemrana Wallwood Garden is great for some quiet down time in the hills of sleepy town Coonoor. With over 100 years of history (it was built by a Scottish Major General, and after passing many hands through the years, it’s now with the tea company Matheson Bosanquest), the British bungalow in a history trip. From the stately porch, the wooden flooring, fire place and common room, the entire set up is vintage.

With modern amenities (don’t we all love those power showers), limited cell reception and televisions, Wallwood Gardens' 10 spacious and quaint rooms are what we fell in love with. The winner, in terms of view, is Eucalyptus, which directly looks onto the property’s prized pomological garden. For luxury, check into Pine or Gulmohar, complete with fireplace, writing desks and massive double beds. Acacia’s trump card is that it opens straight onto the garden. Make Camphor your home for a cosy holiday.

Have tea in the gardens, or sneak into their atrium and restaurant Feast which doubles up as an amazing view point to get the best of both worlds. Serving homely food, it’s a limited menu with Indian khana reigning supreme. Once you’re settled in take a walk in the large gardens. And if you’re wondering what this pomological garden is, then brace yourself. One of only three experimental fruit gardens for the State Agricultural Department, you’ll see research being done on fruits of all kinds here, ranging from pomegranate and apples to plums and apricots.