Shake, Shimmy And Strike A Pose At The City's Top Salsa Schools

The pioneer of Latin dance in Bangalore, perhaps even India, Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio is arguably the prime place to learn Salsa. With classes divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced, you can slot yourself in at the level you are at. You don’t need to bring along a partner, as they swap through the class so you learn to dance with people across the board (or rather dance floor). Lucky days will see you partner the instructor and really lucky ones will see Lourd himself do a flip, lift or drop with you. Join in their bachata lessons as well as Rueda de Casino (brilliantly fun group salsa) on weekends.