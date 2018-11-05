Shake, Shimmy And Strike A Pose At The City's Top Salsa Schools

Hips really don’t lie at these schools where salsa {and bachata} reign supreme. So throw on some dancing shoes and channel your inner Enrique Iglesias or Shakira when you sign up. Everything about these dance classes come with a flavour of South America, so you can expect plenty of energy, laughter and sensuality. Basically, head to these schools if you really want to learn how to party like it’s a carnival!

LVDS

The pioneer of Latin dance in Bangalore, perhaps even India, Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio is arguably the prime place to learn Salsa. With classes divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced, you can slot yourself in at the level you are at. You don’t need to bring along a partner, as they swap through the class so you learn to dance with people across the board (or rather dance floor). Lucky days will see you partner the instructor and really lucky ones will see Lourd himself do a flip, lift or drop with you. Join in their bachata lessons as well as Rueda de Casino (brilliantly fun group salsa) on weekends.

Energy Fitness, Ursu Bhavan, Jasma Bhavan Road, Millers Tank Bund, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Furor Entertainment

Who better to learn Cuban salsa than from Alex Diaz, a first generation Cuban American who calls Bangalore his home now. Pradeep Nagaraj and Rishikesh Chhabra are other instructors on the team, but if Diaz is leading then you know that focus will be on proper technique, movement and timing. We love his effervescent and inherent nature which sees him singing to almost all the Latino songs. His unique style of blending Guaguanco, Flamenco, Jazz and Modern dance into the salsa is inimitable, so head here with oodles of energy and determination.

5, 4th Floor, 80 Feet Road, Above People Showroom, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Latino Rhythms Dance Academy

Founded by international dancer John Anthony, this nine-year-old school is famous for hosting the Dance Congress in Bangalore. Apart from the all their studios being sound proof and flooring being air-suspended for ideal spring, they even have Rumba, Cha Cha Cha and Mambo, if you’re interested.

55, 3rd Floor, Opp. Jyothi Nivas College, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Latin Dance India

Known for the party-esque classes thanks mostly to the exuberant founder-instructors Sai and Kirthi, you can learn salsa and bachata here. While of course technique is prime, you’ll find that fun, camaraderie and fitness also are priority making the sessions here a very holistic dance experience.

607, 2nd Floor, 17 D Main, 6th Block, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala Bengaluru

Richard David Thaloor Dance Project

With 18 years of experience under his belt, this chap should be given honourary citizenship of Cuba or any other Latino nations! Vivacious and easygoing but very sharp in noticing if you’re going wrong, Richard will make sure he gets you doing the moves perfectly, even it it means patiently lurking around you in a group class. His impromptu shines (which he claims are ‘easy peasy’) will make you want to do a salsa flash mob dance every other day! So be warned, his passion for dance is infectious.

Figurine Fitness, ESI Hospital Road, Near Double Road Park, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

