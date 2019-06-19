Workbench Projects Will Make Wooden Home Decor Just The Way You Like It

Under the Halasuru Metro station lies a massive space that is Workbench Projects (such a convenient location and their address also is quite literally Halasuru Metro Station). High ceilings with ribbed aluminum sheets, metal and wooden furniture, and the rusticity of it all gives the place a very industrial vibe — they haven’t “prettied it up” on purpose, and that’s what makes it so cool.

They have a ton of things to buy (anything on display) including wooden puzzle boxes, fidget devices, and even small storage boxes that can be assembled and dismantled at will. From creative wooden tables (Ikea-like foldable ones) to tiny pieces (think tissue holders and miniature calendars, and even wood based lighting), Workbench Projects houses heavy duty laser cutters and 3D printers to get all this done, and they use only upcycled wood. If you have a specific design in mind, they’ll make that too.

They hold regular wood workshops where you can learn to make these things by yourself (more fun, more satisfaction). From one-day workshops to three-month long sessions, you can choose and even become an expert. All workshops focus on sustainable creation of home decor, accessories, and just fun things really using their laser cutters and printers (and for all levels of skill). Lighting and fixtures, origami, and even the repair and maintenance of old furniture and electronics are some of the previous workshops that they've held. Sign up to be a true blue creator or fixer upper at home!

