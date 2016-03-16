5 Fine-Dining Restaurants to Eat at for a Steal with Dineout Plus

There’s something about dressing up in your best outfits and heading out for a night of dining and wining that has fancy written all over it. If you’re a frequenter of restaurants in the city that make you want to suit up, you’re going to want to know about Dineout Plus. A subscription-based luxury dining programme, Dineout Plus gives its members access to about 150 five-star restaurants across four cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

You can reserve a table at your favourite restaurant through them, and get a 25% discount on your total bill. Neat, right? To get you started, we’ve picked out five restaurants for an amazing dining experience, for when casual dining just doesn’t cut it.

Wildfire–Crowne Plaza

The only authentic Brazilian restaurant in the city, Wildfire serves churrascaria-style grills of succulent tenderloin, pork, lamb, and fish that have been basted with traditional marinades and then gently roasted over a wood or charcoal fire. These hot skewered meats are carved right at the table by knife-wielding chefs and served directly on to your plates {in large quantities}, so that you can just sit back and groan with pleasure.

Where: Crowne Plaza, NH 8, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk

Price: INR 4,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 7.30 pm – 11.30 pm

The Grill Room–The Lalit

Sitting on the 28th floor of The Lalit, The Grill Room’s off-white interiors and large windows make for a rather stunning view. Steaks, lamb chops, pork ribs, Surf n Turfs—take your pick from a menu of sumptuous dishes and get their French sommelier to suggest a bottle of wine to go it with.

Where: The Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Avenue

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road

Price: INR 8,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 7 pm – 11 pm

Eau De Monsoon–Le Meridien

Serving traditional Indian dishes that have been prepared using innovative ways, Eau De Monsoon serves classic Indian curries and avant garde mains {garam masala smoked duck breast or char grilled, chilli curry leaf lobster} as part of its menu. Plus, they have two private dining rooms and a wine library.

Where: Le Meridien, Lobby Level, Windsor Place, Janpath

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat

Price: INR 4,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12.30 pm – 3.00 pm & 7.30 pm – 11.30 pm

Kitchen District–Hyatt Regency

An elegantly designed and well-lit space with modern furniture, Kitchen District’s interiors hold an eclectic mix of seating, from comfy sofas to high chairs in shades of bright yellow, grey, and fawn. There’s a mix of Mediterranean, Asian, Indian, and Japanese cuisines on the menu, all prepared à la minute. Oh, and their dessert section includes a lavish spread of some exquisite homemade desserts and ice-creams, so you’ll want to save some space in your tummy after dinner, for sure.

Where: Hyatt Regency, Second Floor, Sector 83, NH 8, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur

Price: INR 4,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 8 am – 3.30 pm & 7 pm – 11.30 pm

Yellow Brick Road–Taj Vivanta

Open 24 hours, Yellow Brick Road is perfect for those post-midnight cravings we’re often assaulted by. We totally dig the bright and fun interiors with yellow striped walls, trendy wooden chairs chalk-painted in teal, and vintage advertising posters. If you’re looking for a charming coffee shop with a great vibe and an assortment of cuisines, Yellow Brick Road is the way to go.

Where: Taj Vivanta, Cornwallis Road, Sujan Singh Park, Khan Market

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market

Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: Open 24 hours

