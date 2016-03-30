Suspenders & Secret Passwords: 9 Hipster Hangouts in Delhi

Delhi is fast becoming the foodie capital of north India. The city is filling up with spots to eat and, inevitably, they all look exactly the same: Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, and all.

Noticing this, restaurateurs and bar owners have begun a concentrated effort to stand out, opening a series of new hipster hangouts. But just like the hipster subculture, they are fast becoming popular, and being thrust into the mainstream. To help you pick the best niche {but mainstream} and low-key {but popular} spot we’ve compiled the following list.