Suspenders & Secret Passwords: 9 Hipster Hangouts in Delhi

Delhi is fast becoming the foodie capital of north India. The city is filling up with spots to eat and, inevitably, they all look exactly the same: Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, and all.

Noticing this, restaurateurs and bar owners have begun a concentrated effort to stand out, opening a series of new hipster hangouts. But just like the hipster subculture, they are fast becoming popular, and being thrust into the mainstream. To help you pick the best niche {but mainstream} and low-key {but popular} spot we’ve compiled the following list.

PCO

Following the speakeasy concept popularised in the side streets of NYC, PCO is a quintessential hipster location. Vintage furniture, speciality cocktails and waiters in suspenders. Need we say more?

Bars

PCO

4.4

D-4, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Piano Man Jazz Club

We love Piano Man Jazz Club, but even we have to admit we can’t help but roll our eyes at this new, hip jazz scene in Delhi. No one popularises this niche, yet oddly mainstream, phenomenon more than Piano Man. Cocktails from the prohibition era, old-school décor, low ceilings and exclusive {read expensive} prices.

Timings: 7pm– 1am

Bars

The Piano Man Jazz Club

4.5

B-6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Opp. Deer Park, Safdarjung, New Delhi

Public Affair

Located in Delhi’s hippest, richest market is Public Affair. This fashionable cocktail bar {noticing a trend yet?} styles itself as an international diner with plush sofas, smooth wood finishing and fusion {including Peruvian} snacks.

Bars

Public Affair

4.3

67 & 68, Khan Market, New Delhi

ATM

Styling themselves as a private members club is ATM {A Ta Mainson}. With a carefully curated wine and malt list, Michelin-star quality food, cigar lounges, an in-house salon and being waited on by butlers {we’re not joking} this is the epitome of new-age hipsterdom. If, of course, you can afford it.

Casual Dining

A Ta Maison

4.4

21, 1st Floor, Sundar Nagar Market, New Delhi

Farzi

Modernised, fusion Indian cuisine, the décor and crazy cocktails have earned Farzi a place on this list. Such blatant attempts to stand out, yet still draw crowds, makes it a solid eight on the hipster-scale.

Bars

Farzi Cafe

4.1

E-38 & 39, Level 1, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Ek Bar

Ek Bar is a new kid on the block, and is already filling up fast with chic clientele. Strong, expensive and extensive cocktails plus modern desi bar snacks make it a good hangout, and a sure spot to find a drunken group splashing the cash.

Bars

Ek Bar

D-17, 1st Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Delhi Club House

Old-school food recipes with modern twists, and a ‘clubhouse’ that looks like a 5-star café, Delhi Club House is one of Delhi’s latest hangouts. Playing on the previous generation’s nostalgia, but appealing to the current crop’s desire to be fashionable, the delicious food at this club house keeps you coming back for more. Biryani has never been fancier.

Casual Dining

Delhi Club House

4.4

Sangam Courtyard, Ground Floor, Major Somnath Marg, R K Puram, New Delhi

Perch

With a small, exclusive food menu, and humungous wine list, Perch is hipster central. Minimalist decor, expensive food, lots of denim, wood and terrariums, this wine and coffee bar should be near the top of your list if you’re hunting for hipsters.

Where: 71, 1st Floor, Khan Market

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market

Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11.30am – 12.30am

Contact: +91 8373976637

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

An niche coffee parlor, Blue Tokai serves a small selection of items. Their clientele is almost exclusively white people and hipsters, with a healthy dose of confused walk-ins. You’re sure to see them at hip events around the city too, whether it is a music gig or shopping festival. Their coffee is delicious.

Where: Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Said ul ajab, Saket

Nearest Metro Station: Saket

Price: INR 300 for two {approx.}

Timings: 10am – 7pm

Contact: +91 9821126015

