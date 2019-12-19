This Massive Store In Preet Vihar Is A Heaven For Decor Junkies

We found this beautiful store in Preet Vihar that does everything one can think of in terms of home furnishing and home decor. The store is decorated lavishly and looks so inviting on the outside that you would want to definitely step inside and have a look. Situated right on Vikas Marg, this store is almost equidistant from both Nirman Vihar and Preet Vihar metro stations, and is very easy to locate.

If your aesthetic is chic and classy, Home 360 is the store you should head to. They have chandeliers, chinaware crockery, artistic mirrors, curtains for every corner of your room, bed covers, pillow covers, carpets, wooden flooring options and more. They even have wallpapers, mattresses and furniture like chairs, stools, small tables, etc. You can use Home 360's vases, lamps and showpieces to decorate the drawing room and dining room.

There are other home decor stores in the area, but this one stands out because of the wide and beautiful range of products it has to offer and also, because it is not a byproduct of a corporate like Godrej.

The showpieces such as the Buddha sculpture, wall hangings, artificial plants, and scented candles make for amazing gifts during festivals and for special occasions such as house warming and weddings.

