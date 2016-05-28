Finding A Slice of Kashmir in Delhi

Wazwan is an elaborate multi-course meal consisting of 36 traditional, meat-heavy delicacies that are cooked by special chefs called Wazas. It’s not just a meal, but a delectable experience that exudes Kashmiri heritage and hospitality. It’s served in a very traditional way where you are seated in groups of four and eat together in a large copper plate called trambi.

Head to Chor Bizarre for a proper sit-down Wazwan experience. But make sure you go hungry because there will be more food than you can imagine.