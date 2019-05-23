Mango Kitchen & Bar Delhi recently added a new sushi & sake menu and are serving a wide variety of vegetarian and Non-vegetarian sushi. A must try for all the sushi lovers and for the ones who want to give this delicacy a try. We personally loved their smoked avocado & water chestnut sushi and paired it with the more seasoned sake which was a bit darker in colour.
A New Sushi Place In Town!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service has a vast scope of improvement.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Also On Mango Kitchen & Bar
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)