A New Sushi Place In Town!

Lounges

Mango Kitchen & Bar

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DDA Commercial Complex, 2nd Floor, Shop 214-216, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mango Kitchen & Bar Delhi recently added a new sushi & sake menu and are serving a wide variety of vegetarian and Non-vegetarian sushi. A must try for all the sushi lovers and for the ones who want to give this delicacy a try. We personally loved their smoked avocado & water chestnut sushi and paired it with the more seasoned sake which was a bit darker in colour.

What Could Be Better?

Service has a vast scope of improvement.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

