Ahad Sons occupies the smallest of spaces behind Mother Dairy in the Uday Park neighborhood. From afar, it resembles one of those cramped photocopy places we’ve all visited during our exams, so unsurprisingly, the prospect of authentic Kashmiri food may be the furthest thing from your mind. A glimpse at the menu however leaves you with rich promises of dishes from the paradisiacal state.
This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Uday Park Serves Authentic Kashmiri Food
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Shortcut
What's On The Menu?
Strictly a take-away cum delivery place, this isn’t your usual Friday night glam dinner destination. What they do offer is quality, tasty food you can eat in the comfort of your own home. Highlights include the Ghushtaba {pounded mutton balls cooked in curd gravy}, Tabakh Maaz {Kashmiri-style lamb ribs} and the Aloobukhar Korma {a chicken gravy dish cooked with dried plums and spiced with Kashmiri masalas}. Vegetarians needn’t take a U-turn; dig into a variety of interesting dishes involving potato, spinach and even lotus root, each chock-full of flavour.
So, We're Saying...
While the menu is far from limited, breads and rice do not feature anywhere, so you may want to make arrangements to soak up the delicious gravies. Do call them in advance to check if your home falls within their delivery circle.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Comments (0)