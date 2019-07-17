This Student - Friendly Cafe Is Popular For Its Amazing Breakfast

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ama Cafe is one of my favourite hangout spots. This aesthetically pleasing cafe serves a variety of food items and is best recommended for breakfast. The ambience is peaceful and well suited for teenagers and the food is up to the mark. From flavoured tea to coffee to mojito, each availability is pocket-friendly and that's what makes this place stand out from others in the business. The staff is courteous and the overall vibe of the place is quite positive. Things one should definitely try- Molten Cheese fries, Pancakes, and Brownie.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

